Cold snap hits DC region on Veterans Day, bringing blustery winds

A cold and windy Tuesday is wrapping up in the D.C. area on Veterans Day, with highs only reaching the mid to upper 40s — but it felt even chillier.

With strong northwest winds gusting between 30 and 40 mph through the afternoon, a ground stop was earlier issued for departing flights out of Dulles International Airport. The National Airspace System had wind conditions causing ground delays of up to 77 minutes, on average, at the time.

Wind chills stayed in the 30s and temperatures in the 40s, according to 7News First Alert Meteorologist Steve Rudin, who said the day’s temperatures put the region “about 12 degrees below normal for this time of year.”

“Don’t let the sunshine fool you this afternoon,” Rudin said.

With winds changing direction later in the day, conditions gradually eased after Tuesday’s 4:57 p.m. sunset. Temperatures are forecast to remain in the 30s overnight.

A cold alert issued by D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is in effect for the District through 9 a.m. Wednesday. The alert is triggered when daytime or overnight temperatures feel like 32 degrees or colder.

D.C. officials said residents in need of shelter or assistance can visit cold.dc.gov, call the city’s shelter hotline at 202-399-7093 or dial 311. They also urge residents to check on neighbors, particularly seniors, children and those with disabilities.

However, Wednesday will see the return of more seasonable weather, with highs near 60 and gusty southwest winds. Thursday will be mostly sunny and breezy behind another dry cold front, with gusts in the 20 mph range.

Friday is forecast to begin with freezing conditions, but afternoon highs will warm into the lower 60s. Looking even further to the weekend, Rudin said “some neighborhoods will be pushing 70 degrees.”

7News First Alert Forecast

OVERNIGHT: Scattered Clouds

Lows: 30-36

Winds: Southwest 5-15, gusts 25 mph

It won’t be as cold overnight thanks to a shift in wind direction.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and windy

Highs: 58-63

Winds: Southwest 10-20 mph; gusts: 30-35 mph

More seasonable temperatures return Wednesday afternoon with highs on either side of 60 degrees. It will remain breezy to windy with gusts in the 30 mph range.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy

Highs: 57-62

Winds: Northwest 5-15 mph; gusts: 20-25 mph

Mostly sunny and breezy behind another dry cold front.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny

Highs: 58-63

Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph

Freezing temperatures kick-start the day, but afternoon highs will warm into the low 60s. With light winds and sunshine, it should be a great end to the week weather-wise.

CURRENT CONDITIONS

