Looking to escape the kids for a night? These are DC’s top hotels

Want to put the in-laws up in the best spot in town when they pay a visit. The newest rankings from U.S. News and World Report for the top hotels are out and plenty in the D.C. area made the list.

The Jefferson, just blocks from the White House, was deemed the best hotel in D.C. and No. 8 in the U.S.

“It opened in 1923, and has been playing host to very important people since then,” Zach Watson senior travel editor with U.S. News told WTOP. “You can kind of feel the historic touches as you go through the hotel.”

Hotel rankings are determined by three main criteria, hotel accolades, star ratings and importantly visitor sentiment from past guests.

“People will go there and specifically mention a concierge or a waiter that really went above and beyond to make their stay memorable.”

The Waldorf Astoria located in the Old Post Office building was ranked the second best in the District and made the top 100 in the country.

“The best hotels are almost always hotels that put travelers in the city center near various points of interest,” Watson said.

The Four Seasons, Riggs and Willard InterContinental rounded out the top five for D.C.

For Virginia’s top spot, head to the Williamsburg Inn. While your kids have fun at Busch Gardens, you can live like royalty in a hotel twice frequented by Queen Elizabeth II.

Maryland’s No. 1 hotel is the Four Seasons Hotel in Baltimore.

If you are looking to stay in the best hotel in the country, you will need to head to South Florida’s Acqualina Resort and Residences, a repeat at the top for the location. Pack your swimsuit and around $1,800 for the night.

If you want to live like a royal in Europe and leave the kids behind, the top spot goes to Switzerland’s Badrutt’s Palace Hotel.

“You arrive via the train and the hotel will send a Rolls-Royce to pick you up, and you’re basically staying at an old palace,” Watson said. That stay will set you back $3,200 a night.

