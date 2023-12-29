How to find the best DC area fitness centers in 2024

Staying fit and healthy may be at the top of your list in 2024, but before you dish out the dollars for a gym membership, make sure it's what you want and not a waste of money.

“A lot of consumers continue to join fitness clubs,” said Kevin Brasler, executive editor of the Washington Consumers’ Checkbook. “Many who do so think that paying a monthly fee will help motivate them to get back in shape.”

Brasler said that’s not always the case, and that most people who buy gym memberships stop using them after a few months.

“Before you join a gym or sign up for a bunch of fitness classes, think realistically about what activities you are likely to participate in, and how often you’ll do them,” Brasler said.

He recommends requesting a guest pass to try out the fitness center for free.

“If you haven’t been a member of a gym before, start by taking out a short-term membership to test your resolve and make sure you ask about how you can cancel, if you decide to do that,” Brasler said. “Many gyms make it a big pain to cancel memberships.”

He also recommends comparing the offerings at several fitness centers in locations you find convenient.

“We found that some clubs charge twice as much as others for about the same facilities,” Brasler said. “Also, check whether you qualify for a discount based on an arrangement between the facility and your employer or your health insurance plan.”

And if you decide not to join a gym, Brasler said there are many alternate ways to work out.

“There are tons of free workout videos available online. You can purchase at home equipment for only a few hundred dollars,” Brasler said. “And local governments in the area run affordable, very well-equipped recreation centers.”

Consumers’ Checkbook/Center for the Study of Services is an independent, nonprofit consumer organization founded in 1974. It has been an innovator in providing information to help consumers make smarter choices for more than 40 years.