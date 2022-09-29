IAN NEWS: Live updates | Millions without electricity | Virginia declares state of emergency | Neptune Festival canceled | What is storm surge?
CarMax, Rite Aid fall; Enerpac, Vail Resorts rise

The Associated Press

September 29, 2022, 4:18 PM

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Amazon.com Inc., down $3.21 to $114.80.

The internet retail giant is raising its average starting pay for frontline workers from $18 to $19 a hour.

Starbucks Corp., down 54 cents to $86.57.

The coffee chain increased its quarterly dividend.

CarMax Inc., down $21.26 to $65.16.

The used car dealership reported disappointing second-quarter financial results.

MillerKnoll Inc., down $2.91 to $16.96.

The furniture maker gave investors a discouraging earnings forecast.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp., up $1.18 to $17.97.

The industrial products company reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.

Worthington Industries Inc., down $6.11 to $42.99.

The metal manufacturer’s fiscal-first quarter earnings fell short of analysts’ forecasts

Rite Aid Corp., down $1.97 to $5.06.

The drugstore chain reported a surprisingly big second-quarter loss.

Vail Resorts Inc., up $3.26 to $213.55.

The ski resort operator beat Wall Street’s fiscal fourth-quarter financial forecasts.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Business & Finance | Consumer News

