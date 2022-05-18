RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Easing food crisis from war | Finland, Sweden apply to join NATO | Interrogation for surrendered Ukrainian soldiers | Europe's push to cut Russian gas
Popular midsize SUVs post less-than-ideal crash test ratings

John Aaron | jaaron@wtop.com

May 18, 2022, 3:19 PM

The Kia Telluride — which is considered to be among the best midsize SUVs on the market — received a marginal rating in the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s new side-impact test. (Courtesy of Kia Motors America via AP)

Some popular SUVs have come up short in a new round of crash tests.

The new, tougher side-impact test on midsize SUVs from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety yielded some disappointing results.

The Kia Telluride and Hyundai Palisade, considered by many among the best midsize SUVs on the market, each got a marginal rating, the institute’s second-worst.

The Honda Passport, the Honda Pilot, the Jeep Wrangler 4-door and the Nissan Murano also received marginal ratings.

The Buick Enclave and Chevrolet Traverse did better, earning acceptable ratings.

Ten out of the 18 midsize SUVs tested earned a good rating, the highest the IIHS hands out: the Ford Explorer, Infiniti QX60, Lincoln Aviator, Mazda CX-9, Nissan Pathfinder, Subaru Ascent, Toyota Highlander, Volkswagen Atlas and Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport, along with the electric Volkswagen ID.4.

The IIHS says side impacts accounted for a quarter of passenger vehicle occupant deaths in 2020.

John Aaron is a news anchor and reporter for WTOP. After starting his professional broadcast career as an anchor and reporter for WGET and WGTY in Gettysburg, PA, he went on to spend several years in the world of sports media, working for Comcast SportsNet, MLB Network Radio, and WTOP sports.

