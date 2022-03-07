RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Deadly attack on hospital | Europe wonders about next target | House OKs ban on Russian oil | How to support Ukraine
Home » Consumer News » How to save gas…

How to save gas and money amid skyrocketing fuel prices

Mike Murillo | mmurillo@wtop.com

March 7, 2022, 4:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

With gas prices spiking to more than $4 a gallon, drivers in the D.C. region are seeing their bank accounts drain as quickly as they can fill up at the pump. But there are still ways to save money and get more drive time out of one tank.

“Proper tire pressure is very important,” said Greg Orris, owner of Certified Auto Repair in Rockville, Maryland.

Orris said cars built after 2007 have systems that monitor tire pressure. But for people who have older cars or faulty pressure sensors, they should be checking their pressure regularly.

Man checking pressure on car tires.
Greg Orris, owner Certified Auto Repair in Rockville, Md. (WTOP/Mike Murillo)

Another recommendation for better fuel efficiency is to opt for synthetic fuels when having your car serviced.

Also, if a car is driving differently than it usually does, which includes vibrating or pulling to one side, it may need a realignment.

“That will help the longevity of the tires, wearing of the front-end components on the vehicle and fuel economy,” Orris said.

There are also some misconceptions that could lead to you spending more — not less — for gas.

One is the idea that turning off the car’s air conditioning system and rolling down the windows while driving will save on gas.

“It can cost two or three times the fuel economy because of the resistance of the wind coming inside the car and buffeting around,” Orris said.

Also, Orris said that unless your car calls for plus or premium gasoline, stick with regular gas.

“If your car is not required to use high-test gasoline, if it’s not a turbo or high-performance, higher-tested gas is a complete waste of money,” Orris said.

Many cars that call for premium gas can run on regular because their computer systems can adjust to the lower octane fuel, according to Orris.

And for drivers who have a lead foot? They may want to consider changing how they drive, as a lot more fuel is used when drivers rapidly accelerate or decelerate.

“Easy smooth on to the gas, easy smooth off the gas. Same thing with braking and handling,” Orris said.

Mike Murillo

Mike Murillo is a reporter and anchor at WTOP. Before joining WTOP in 2013, he worked in radio in Orlando, New York City and Philadelphia.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

OPM retirement backlog increases to new record high in February

2020 Census report finds smaller undercount than in 2010, still higher for minorities and tribes

Biden COVID plan directs more federal employees to resume in-person work in April

3 upcoming contracts women-owned small businesses should know about

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up