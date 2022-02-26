Hyundai tops list of new cars receiving safety award

The awards are given to vehicles that do well in crashworthiness and collision avoidance tests, and have headlights rated as “good” or “acceptable” on all trim levels.

It’s getting easier and easier to buy a safe vehicle as dozens of new cars made the list of this year’s top safety picks.

Sixty-five vehicle models were given a Top Safety Pick+ award by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. The awards are given to vehicles that do well in crashworthiness and collision avoidance tests, and have headlights rated as “good” or “acceptable” on all trim levels.

Hyundai Motor Group, which includes the Hyundai, Kia and Genesis brands, dominated the list with 11 Top Safety Pick+ awards. Volvo earned 10 and Volkswagen Group, which includes the Volkswagen and Audi brands, netted eight.

“One of the things that we are encouraged by is just the number of vehicles that we have in the list,” IIHS President David Harkey told WTOP. “It really gives consumers a lot of options.”

“Automakers are also making good progress, particularly as it relates to improvements in headlights and improvements in these front crash prevention systems,” he added.