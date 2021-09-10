9/11 ANNIVERSARY: Entertainment's response to 9/11 | Covering 9/11 before smartphones | Academy players recall 9/11 | Smithsonian seeking stories for public record
Home » Consumer News » Here's what tickets will…

Here’s what tickets will cost as spectators return to Virginia’s Gold Cup

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

September 10, 2021, 10:33 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
A scene from a previous Gold Cup. (Courtesy Richard Clay)

 

The International Gold Cup, one of the largest steeplechase events in the U.S., will be held on Oct. 23 at Great Meadow in Middleburg, Virginia, and limited spectators will be allowed.

Last fall’s Gold Cup was livestreamed only because of the pandemic.

“While the event will be livestreamed again this fall, there is nothing as breathtaking as being there in person,” said William Allison, chairman of the Virginia Gold Cup Association. “You can hear the hoof-beats and see the horses and jockeys, as well as the spectacular fall foliage around the area.”

Tailgating along the rail may be breathtaking, but it’s not inexpensive. This fall, a rail spot that comes with 10 tickets is $895. Tailgating spaces one row back from the rail are $795, as well as $795 for a limited number of spaces on Members Hill.

While attendance is returning, rail spots will be spaced out, and there will be no individual ticket sales.

Gates open at 10 a.m., with the first race at 12:30 p.m.

The equine industry is big in Virginia.

A 2019 report by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said the horse industry brings more than $2 billion annually in economic development to the commonwealth.

There are more than 183,000 horses in the state.

The equine industry supports almost 39,000 jobs in Virginia, including jockeys, trainers, breeders and stable operators.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Privacy, technology groups urge Biden to revive surveillance oversight board

State Dept. IT modernization delays leave passport services staff unable to telework

Updated: New executive order requires vaccines for all federal employees, contractors

20 years after 9/11, TSA officers renew calls for higher pay

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up