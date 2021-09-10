Here’s what tickets will cost as spectators return to Virginia’s Gold Cup

The International Gold Cup, one of the largest steeplechase events in the U.S., will be held on Oct. 23 in Middleburg, Virginia. Check out what tickets will cost.

The International Gold Cup, one of the largest steeplechase events in the U.S., will be held on Oct. 23 at Great Meadow in Middleburg, Virginia, and limited spectators will be allowed.

Last fall’s Gold Cup was livestreamed only because of the pandemic.

“While the event will be livestreamed again this fall, there is nothing as breathtaking as being there in person,” said William Allison, chairman of the Virginia Gold Cup Association. “You can hear the hoof-beats and see the horses and jockeys, as well as the spectacular fall foliage around the area.”

Tailgating along the rail may be breathtaking, but it’s not inexpensive. This fall, a rail spot that comes with 10 tickets is $895. Tailgating spaces one row back from the rail are $795, as well as $795 for a limited number of spaces on Members Hill.

While attendance is returning, rail spots will be spaced out, and there will be no individual ticket sales.

Gates open at 10 a.m., with the first race at 12:30 p.m.

The equine industry is big in Virginia.

A 2019 report by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said the horse industry brings more than $2 billion annually in economic development to the commonwealth.

There are more than 183,000 horses in the state.

The equine industry supports almost 39,000 jobs in Virginia, including jockeys, trainers, breeders and stable operators.