90 vehicles get top safety awards from Insurance Institute

If you’re shopping for a new car, it’s never been easier to find a safe one.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded 90 vehicles with either a Top Safety Pick or a Top Safety Pick+ award for 2021.

“We’ve got a record number of vehicles on the list,” said IIHS president David Harkey. “One of the things folks will see on the list is that there are vehicles in almost every class, so regardless of what you are looking for to meet your transportation needs, there should be a Top Safety Pick winner in one of those classes.”

The winning vehicles combine crashworthiness, crash prevention technology and effective headlights. The “plus” is given to models that have “good” or “acceptable” headlights across all trim levels.

Hyundai Motor Group, which includes the Kia and Genesis brands, received the most 2021 awards overall, with 12 Top Safety Picks and five pluses. Volvo has the most Top Safety Pick+ awards with nine. Other brands, including General Motors, fell flat.

“GM puts out a lot of vehicle models, and for them to only have a couple vehicles on the list was very disappointing,” Harkey said.

See the full list below:

Top Safety Pick+

Small cars:

Honda Insight

Mazda 3 sedan

Mazda 3 hatchback

Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid

Midsize cars:

Honda Accord

Kia K5 built after November 2020

Mazda 6

Nissan Altima

Nissan Maxima built after November 2020

Subaru Legacy

Subaru Outback

Toyota Camry

Midsize luxury cars:

Acura TLX

Lexus ES 350

Lexus IS

Tesla Model 3

Volvo S60

Volvo S60 Recharge

Volvo V60

Volvo V60 Recharge

Large luxury cars:

Audi A6

Audi A6 allroad

Audi A7

Genesis G70

Genesis G90

SMALL SUVS

Mazda CX-3

Mazda CX-5

Mazda CX-30 built after September 2020

Nissan Rogue

Subaru Forester

Volvo XC40

Midsize SUVs:

Ford Explorer

Hyundai Palisade

Mazda CX-9

Subaru Ascent

Toyota Highlander

Midsize luxury SUVs:

Acura RDX

Cadillac XT6

Hyundai Nexo

Lexus NX

Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class with optional front crash prevention

Volvo XC60

Volvo XC60 Recharge

Volvo XC90

Volvo XC90 Recharge

Large SUVs:

Audi e-tron

Audi e-tron Sportback

Minivans:

Honda Odyssey

Toyota Sienna

Top Safety Pick

Small cars:

Honda Civic sedan

Honda Civic hatchback excluding Type R performance variant

Hyundai Veloster with optional front crash prevention

Kia Forte with optional front crash prevention

Kia Soul with optional front crash prevention

Nissan Sentra

Subaru Crosstrek with optional front crash prevention

Subaru Impreza sedan with optional front crash prevention

Subaru Impreza wagon with optional front crash prevention

Subaru WRX with optional front crash prevention

Toyota Corolla hatchback

Toyota Corolla sedan

Midsize car:

Hyundai Sonata

Midsize luxury cars:

Audi A4

Audi A5 Sportback

BMW 3 series

Mercedes-Benz C-Class with optional front crash prevention

Large car:

Kia Stinger with optional front crash prevention

Small SUVs:

Chevrolet Equinox

Ford Escape

Honda CR-V

Hyundai Kona with optional front crash prevention

Hyundai Tucson with optional front crash preventions

Hyundai Venue

Kia Seltos built after August 2020; with optional front crash prevention

Kia Sportage with optional front crash prevention

Lexus UX

Lincoln Corsair

Toyota C-HR

Toyota RAV4

Toyota RAV4 Prime

Toyota Venza

Midsize SUVs:

Ford Edge

Kia Sorento

Kia Telluride

Volkswagen Tiguan

Midsize luxury SUVs:

Lexus RX

Lincoln Aviator

Mercedes-Benz GLC with optional front crash prevention

Large SUV:

Audi Q8

Large pickup: