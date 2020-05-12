12 ABC stores to reopen in Northern Virginia

The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority will reopen 12 stores after they were closed in April due to staffing issues and the coronavirus pandemic, the agency announced Friday.
“We are gratified to have adequate staffing to reopen these stores following their closure as part of consolidating operations in response to COVID-19. Our employees have been tremendous throughout this response in how they’ve maintained stores and brought on new team members,” ABC Chief Executive Officer Travis Hill said in a release.
“Our top priority continues to be instituting operational measures to keep our customers and employees safe.”
The locations that are reopening::
- 10685 Braddock Road, Fairfax
- 3903 Fair Ridge Drive, Suite N, Fairfax
- 507 William St., Fredericksburg
- 686 North Saint Asaph St., Alexandria
- 6920-E Bradlick Shopping Center, Annandale
- 2507 North Harrison Street, Arlington
- 44722 Brimfield Drive, Ashburn
- 5331 Merchants View Square, Haymarket
- 378 Elden Street, Herndon
- 6230-I Rolling Road, Springfield
- 50 North Stafford Complex Center, Suite 103, Stafford
- 8150 Leesburg Pike, Suite 110, Vienna
New safety measures are in place to protect both employees and customers such as mandatory use of face masks by store employees and the installation of Plexiglas shields at registers and stores are to undergo daily cleaning and sanitizing, with particular attention paid to high-touch surfaces like door handles and knobs. Hand sanitizer will also available at registers for customer and employee use.
The number of customers allowed in a store will be limited to 10 at a time.
ABC stores are open from noon to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
More information is available at the Virginia ABC website.
