12 ABC stores to reopen in Northern Virginia

The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority will reopen 12 stores after they were closed in April due to staffing issues and the coronavirus pandemic, the agency announced Friday.

“We are gratified to have adequate staffing to reopen these stores following their closure as part of consolidating operations in response to COVID-19. Our employees have been tremendous throughout this response in how they’ve maintained stores and brought on new team members,” ABC Chief Executive Officer Travis Hill said in a release.

“Our top priority continues to be instituting operational measures to keep our customers and employees safe.”

The locations that are reopening::

10685 Braddock Road, Fairfax

3903 Fair Ridge Drive, Suite N, Fairfax

507 William St., Fredericksburg

686 North Saint Asaph St., Alexandria

6920-E Bradlick Shopping Center, Annandale

2507 North Harrison Street, Arlington

44722 Brimfield Drive, Ashburn

5331 Merchants View Square, Haymarket

378 Elden Street, Herndon

6230-I Rolling Road, Springfield

50 North Stafford Complex Center, Suite 103, Stafford

8150 Leesburg Pike, Suite 110, Vienna

New safety measures are in place to protect both employees and customers such as mandatory use of face masks by store employees and the installation of Plexiglas shields at registers and stores are to undergo daily cleaning and sanitizing, with particular attention paid to high-touch surfaces like door handles and knobs. Hand sanitizer will also available at registers for customer and employee use.

The number of customers allowed in a store will be limited to 10 at a time.

ABC stores are open from noon to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

More information is available at the Virginia ABC website.

