Blue Angels and Thunderbirds to soar above DC, Baltimore in tribute to essential workers

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the Navy’s Blue Angels will conduct a flyover through the D.C. region this weekend to salute health care workers and first responders battling the coronavirus pandemic.

“America’s ambassadors in blue” are heading south to the nation’s capital, Baltimore and Atlanta after a formation flyover over New York City and Philadelphia this week, met with cheers from medical workers.

“America Strong is a way for both teams to show appreciation to the thousands of doctors, nurses, first responders and essential workers out there serving on the front line day-in and day-out,” said Cmdr. Brian Kesselring, U.S. Navy Blue Angels commanding officer, in a statement.

“This is an extraordinary and unprecedented time but we will get through this. We are all in this together.”

Twelve U.S. Air Force F-16C/D Fighting Falcon and F/A-18C/D Hornet aircraft will conduct three coordinated flyovers over downtown D.C. and Baltimore on Saturday.

Baltimore will see them first, with the demonstration set to start at 11:30 a.m. before the squadrons head to D.C. around 11:45 a.m. Each flyover will last between 15 and 20 minutes.

A U.S. Navy news release said the D.C. event will be visible from the city and “surrounding communities” from the safety of home quarantine, and urged residents not to gather in large groups at landmarks or hospitals.

Here are the flyover flight plans for each city:

Residents along the flight path can expect a few moments of jet noise as the aircraft pass overhead, the Navy said.

The military’s elite flight demonstration squadrons streaked over Manhattan, Philadelphia and parts of northern New Jersey on Tuesday.

Cockpit footage from the Blue Angels flight over New York City pic.twitter.com/feBIqgUTxA — Dave Brown (@dave_brown24) April 28, 2020