Delaware shop owner threatens mask wearers on social media

MILFORD, Del. (AP) — A Delaware distillery owner threatened to point a gun at anyone who tries to enter his store wearing a mask, despite federal guidance promoting face-masks in public to avoid spreading the coronavirus.

Eric Fibelkorn of Feebs Distilling Co. later deleted his Facebook message, which said mask-wearing people coming into his store would “be met with a 12-gauge to the face.”

He told the Delaware News-Journal that he can’t risk a robbery, so now he is installing lockers so that people can call ahead and pick up their bottles without coming inside.

Milford and Delaware State Police said they aren’t seeing an increase in crimes by people wearing masks.

