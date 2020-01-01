Grocery store trends for 2020: Convenience foods, more pickup and delivery

Money Talks News interviewed a number of grocery stores about the trends for 2020. Here’s what to expect.

The new year is going to bring a lot of new things to a grocery store near you. Money Talks News interviewed a number of grocery stores about the trends for 2020. Here’s what to expect:

More convenience foods

With the popularity of grab-and-go meals on the rise, expect to see more variety in these ready-to-eat meals.

Meals for two

Following on the popularity of the online meal order kits, you can expect to see more variety in meal kits geared toward couples. They’re going to expand well past the regular family meals that the kids will eat and try more varied meals to keep couples entertained.

Blended meals

Hybrid technology isn’t just for cars; in 2020 we’re going to see more of it coming to our grocery stores. Whether it’s blending cultures or flavors into one plate, hybrid foods were popular in 2019 and the options are expected to grow this year.

Foreign flavors

Younger Americans are enthralled with foods from the other side of the world, and the grocery stores want to cash in on that love. So you’ll see more international cuisine than we’ve traditionally seen in the past. African- and Asian-inspired dishes and ingredients are expected to see the biggest boom.

Less meat

Plant-based foods are really picking up steam and expected to go full speed ahead in 2020. Expect to see more plant-based options in many circles from the ingredients isles to ready-made meals.

There will also be more not-quite-meatless options. A lot of people are interested in the idea of going plant-based because of the health benefits, but still love their meat. Grocery stores want to keep them happy, too. Expect to see more options in the meat section that blend meat with a percentage of plant-based product, such as a 25% mushroom, 75% beef burger, to make a healthier product that still has meat flavor.

Keto-friendly

The ketogenic diet became quite popular in 2019, and that popularity is expected to grow even more in 2020. Expect to see more keto-friendly, extremely low-carb food options in a store near you.

Feel-good brands

The grocery world has learned that we love to feel good about the foods we eat, so they’re going to teach more of the stories behind the foods on the shelves, hoping you associate their products with good feelings. Expect to see more labels bragging about their ethical farming practices or light environmental impact.

CBD everything

Think you saw a lot of CBD products in 2019? Think again. In 2020, the number of products made with cannabidiol is expected to boom to the point where grocery stores may start adding a section full of CBD products for people and pets alike.

More eyes watching what you eat

You know those grocery store loyalty programs you sign up for? Expect them to be a little more nosy this year. Many grocers are trying to amp them up to be able to do things such as help you monitor your health by letting you know how much of various ingredients, such as sugar or oil, you consumed since your last visit.

No-stop shopping

To compete with programs such as Amazon pantry, more stores will offer easy pickup and delivery services.

