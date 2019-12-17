Look out for new return policies this holiday season

Some big retailers have changed their return policies this year, and that includes Macy's, where you only have 90 days instead of unlimited.

If you’re done with your holiday shopping or still have a few more gifts to check off, you’ll want to make sure it’s a gift that special someone will really love.

Some big retailers have changed their return policies this year; that includes Macy’s, where an unlimited return policy years ago has now dwindled down to a 90-day return period.

“Now 90 days is still pretty generous, but that’s a pretty big difference from unlimited,” said Edgar Dworsky, founder of consumerworld.org.

Kohl’s has followed suit, slashing their return period down to 180 days.

Dworsky said it’s important to always check return policies and get gift receipts.

“If you don’t have proof of purchase when you bring the item back, you may only get the lowest price the item has sold for in, say, the last three to six months,” he added.

If you do end up having to return a big-ticket item, such as an electronic device, that brings challenges of their own, where policies may be tighter.

“They come up with different return periods for different categories of goods,” Dworsky said.

At Target, most items can be returned within 90 days, but for electronics, you’ve got 30 days. Walmart has the same policy.

Depending on the goods, it’s important to read the fine print, just in case.

But it’s not all holiday humbug. Dworsky said that though most stores are tightening their windows, many tend to be more generous around the holidays with extended holiday periods.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct an earlier misspelling of Edgar Dworsky’s name.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.