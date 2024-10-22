Kimberly-Clark: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $907 million. The Dallas-based company…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $907 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of $2.69 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.83 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.69 per share.

The maker of consumer products such as Huggies diapers and Kleenex tissue posted revenue of $4.95 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.06 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

