Southwest Airlines launches super sale; get 1-way flights from $49

Make sure your seat back and folding trays are in their full upright position: Southwest Airlines has a massive sale going on and you can get plane tickets for as low as $49 … depending on where you want to go, of course.

Travelers can find tickets for $49, $79, $99 and $129 depending on where they’re headed between Nov. 13 and Feb. 12.

The sale runs from Tuesday to Thursday.

Bear in mind that there are blackout dates around Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Here are the routes and ticket prices, per USA Today:

$49 : Baltimore-Providence, Phoenix-Las Vegas, Nashville-Atlanta, Chicago-Detroit, Las Vegas-San Diego

: Baltimore-Providence, Phoenix-Las Vegas, Nashville-Atlanta, Chicago-Detroit, Las Vegas-San Diego $79 : Atlanta-Dallas, New York LaGuardia-Baltimore

: Atlanta-Dallas, New York LaGuardia-Baltimore $99 : New Orleans-Baltimore

: New Orleans-Baltimore $129: Chicago-Phoenix, Los Angeles-St. Louis

Use Southwest’s low-fare calendar to search for the lowest fares by month.

Southwest Airlines is the largest carrier in the U.S.

