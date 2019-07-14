Prime Day alternatives: Best other sales to shop

Plenty of other retailers throw sales to compete with Prime Day and offer the same (or nearly the same) pricing as Amazon on many hot products.

It’s hard to avoid the Prime Day hype. And if you’re not an Amazon Prime member, perhaps you’re feeling left out of the two-day deals event.

However, you don’t have to miss out. Plenty of other retailers throw sales to compete with Prime Day and offer the same (or nearly the same) pricing as Amazon on many hot products. So by shopping these competitors’ sales, you can benefit from the Prime Day effect without coughing up a $119 annual membership fee.

There are so many of these concurrent sales, in fact, that Prime Day week is starting to be called Black Friday in July. These are some of the best sales that overlap Prime Day this year:

— EBay

— Fitbit

— GameStop

— Google Store

— Newegg

— Target

— Walmart

— World Market

Read on for more information on each Prime Day alternative.

EBay

EBay is known for taking direct shots at Prime Day. Last year, it offered deals for $119, taking aim at the cost of Prime membership.

This year, it’s throwing a Crash Sale on July 15, promising more than 50% off top tech brands, including Garmin, LG, Apple, Samsung and KitchenAid — and even better deals if Amazon’s site crashes like it did Prime Day 2018.

After the Crash Sale, eBay will keep on rolling out deals during its Hot Deals for Hot Days event, which runs through July 22. This sale features up to 80% off tech, smart home devices and home appliances.

Fitbit

Until July 20, Fitbit is offering $30 off some of its top fitness watches, including the Fitbit Versa, Charge 3 and Ionic. Use promo code SPLASH at checkout.

GameStop

The Game Days Summer sale runs until July 20 and features up to 50% off select games, a free $50 GameStop gift card when you buy an Xbox One S or Xbox One X console and other deals on gaming accessories and collectibles.

Google Store

While Prime Day features savings on Amazon’s Echo smart home devices, competitor Google is offering deals on its Google Home and Nest smart home devices, decreasing prices to what they were on the most recent Black Friday.

Deals include the Google Home smart speaker for $30 off, the Google Home Mini for $24 off and the Google Nest Hub, which has a screen, for $50 off.

Newegg

Newegg’s FantasTech sale kicks off at 12 p.m. PST on July 15 and runs until 11:59 p.m. on July 16. During that time, expect deals on products from Lenovo, Philips, Acer and other electronics brands. Early shopper? Newegg will start launching teaser deals every few hours starting 12:01 a.m. July 15 until the noon kickoff.

Target

Target is holding its Deal Days sale right on top of Prime Day on July 15 and July 16.

Day One deals include 40% off select furniture and rugs, discounts on floorcare products and a book sale (buy two, get one free).

Day Two of Deal Days offers 5% off Target e-gift cards, 30% off home brands, up to 30% off small appliances and various discounts on swimwear and sandals.

Don’t want to miss out on the fast, free shipping Prime is known for? Target offers free two-day shipping on orders over $35 and free in-store pickup, which is often the same or next day if your item is in stock at a nearby store.

Walmart

Walmart has been closely price-matching Amazon on popular tech and home items as prices begin to drop on select items leading into Prime Day. Highlights include discounts on Dyson’s line of vacuums that are currently beating Amazon’s prices and Google Home device prices that match the Google Store’s prices.

If past years are any indication, Walmart will unleash even more deals during Prime Day that compete with — and, in some cases, beat — Amazon’s prices. So be sure to do a quick price comparison on Walmart.com before buying anything on Prime Day.

World Market

If home decor is on your shopping list, World Market is holding a very straightforward sale, which runs until July 17. Use code BMSMDEAL to get 25% off your purchase of $300 or more, 20% off your purchase of $200 or more and 15% off your purchase of $100 or more.

