What to buy (and skip) at discount stores

If you're considering purchasing products at discount retailers, experts say here's what you should buy -- and skip -- to stretch your dollars further.

Discount stores are all the rage for budget-conscious shoppers. In fact, Dollar General is planning on opening 975 stores before the end of 2019, which is more brick-and-mortar stores than any other retailer is currently planning. Chances are, you’ve also heard of other popular dollar stores, such as Dollar Tree, Family Dollar and Five Below, as well as Aldi, the discount grocery chain.

But while discount stores are known for having inexpensive merchandise and goods, they may have a limited stock selection and may not be the best quality. And though prices are low at these stores, often between $1 and $5, you may not get much for your money. Plus you run the risk of getting nickeled-and-dimed. For example, some discount stores provide cash back when you use your debit card, but charge a small $1 or $1.50 fee for using your debit card.

With that in mind, if you’re considering purchasing products at discount retailers, experts say here’s what you should buy — and skip — to stretch your dollars further.

What to Buy Canned Goods “Given that canned goods could survive the apocalypse, you’re probably OK with buying canned goods, as long as it’s a good deal,” says Trae Bodge, a shopping expert at TrueTrae.com and former U.S. News contributor. This March 14, 2018 photo shows canned goods at the campus food pantry of Schenectady County Community College in Schenectady, N.Y. New York is making free food pantries a standard fixture on all its public college campuses. It’s part of efforts across the nation to deal with the ripple effect of rising college costs and changing student demographics that make it hard for some students to afford basics such as food. (AP Photo/Mary Esch)

