What to buy (and skip) at discount stores

Discount stores are all the rage for budget-conscious shoppers. In fact, Dollar General is planning on opening 975 stores before the end of 2019, which is more brick-and-mortar stores than any other retailer is currently planning. Chances are, you’ve also heard of other popular dollar stores, such as Dollar Tree, Family Dollar and Five Below, as well as Aldi, the discount grocery chain.
But while discount stores are known for having inexpensive merchandise and goods, they may have a limited stock selection and may not be the best quality. And though prices are low at these stores, often between $1 and $5, you may not get much for your money. Plus you run the risk of getting nickeled-and-dimed. For example, some discount stores provide cash back when you use your debit card, but charge a small $1 or $1.50 fee for using your debit card.
With that in mind, if you’re considering purchasing products at discount retailers, experts say here’s what you should buy — and skip — to stretch your dollars further.