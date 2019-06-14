202
Home » Consumer News » WATCH: Rolls-Royce Ghost rivals…

WATCH: Rolls-Royce Ghost rivals cost of DC-area home

By John Aaron | @JohnAaronWTOP June 14, 2019 4:35 am 06/14/2019 04:35am
Your commute could be an absolute dream, but you’d have to take house-caliber money and spend it on a set of wheels.

WTOP Car Guy Mike Parris got his hands on a 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost, which came with a supernatural price tag of $428,900.

(The median price of homes and condos that sold in the Washington metro area in May was $480,000, according to listing service Bright MLS.)

For that money, the discriminating buyer would get a twin-turbo V12, front and rear massage seats, lambswool floor mats, a dash display that can be flipped to night vision and umbrellas that stealthily slide inside the front doors. The interior roof comes packed with tiny LEDs, meant to look like the night sky.

Rear seat passengers are treated to a champagne cooler, cigar compartment and buttons that close the rear doors.

The Ghost starts at $315,000. The larger Phantom is even more expensive.

