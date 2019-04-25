202
Why many Americans aren't planning to take a summer vacation

By Jack Pointer April 25, 2019
According to a new survey, expense was the most cited reason among respondents not planning to vacation this summer. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Add a vacation to the ever-growing list of stuff that’s getting too expensive.

That’s according to a new survey from Bankrate.com, which found that just 52% of the 2,577 adults surveyed would definitely be vacationing this summer. Of those who said they wouldn’t be, “can’t afford it” was the most-cited reason. About a fifth of those who said they can’t afford it cited their efforts to pay down debt.

That survey data translates to 39 million U.S. adults not taking a vacation this summer due to expense, Bankrate said.

Other leading reasons that respondents cited were “not interested” (23%) and “health/age” (15%).

The average expected expense of a vacation this summer is $1,979, according to Bankrate. That’s cheaper in the Midwest (averaging $1,608) and pricier out toward the West Coast (averaging $2,265).

There are still ways to mitigate the expense and enjoy that summer fun, Bankrate said.

“If you want to take a summer vacation and think you can’t afford it, consider signing up for a travel or cash-back credit card,” Bankrate.com credit card analyst Ted Rossman said in a statement.

On a related note, another new study finds that Americans could probably use a vacation these days. Just saying.

800
