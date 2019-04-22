202
Home » Travel News » 50 awesome vacation ideas…

50 awesome vacation ideas for every type of traveler

By U.S. News & World Report | @usnews April 22, 2019 4:10 am 04/22/2019 04:10am
Share

These 50 exciting vacation ideas will have you packing your bags in no time.

Sometimes you just need a little inspiration or a beautiful photo to spark your wanderlust. That’s why U.S. News gathered 50 unique vacation ideas that will get you in the mood for adventure and help you decide where to go for your next getaway.


More from U.S. News

The 30 Most Famous Landmarks in the World

30 World’s Best Places to Visit

The 50 Most Beautiful Landscapes in the World

50 Awesome Vacation Ideas for Every Type of Traveler originally appeared on usnews.com

More News

Topics:
Latest News Living News Photo Galleries Travel News vacation vacation ideas
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600
Caps 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Celebrity birthdays April 21-27
Highlights from New York bridal fashion week
Today in History: April 22
Before and after the Notre Dame fire
20 years ago: Remembering Columbine
Notre Dame Cathedral fire
Celebrity deaths
Behind the scenes: A peek inside Air and Space Museum’s 7-year renovation
13 spring festivals, events in DC area
DC drops 11 spots in latest U.S. News ‘Best Places to Live’ ranking
‘You turn us on and we’re there’: Looking back at 50 years of news on WTOP
PHOTOS: $3.6 million home hits Ocean City market
30 best zoos in the US
Loudoun farmers on trading cards
April Entertainment Guide
Cherry blossoms
2019 local deaths of note
Meet the 2019 Washington Nationals
The 30 most famous landmarks in the world
10 excellent educational vacations for families
‘Skinny’ on DC-area gym classes
Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup
WTOP gets top-notch new home
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600