Best Presidents Day sales to shop in 2019

If you have a big-ticket item on your shopping list, this year's crop of Presidents Day sales is worth checking out. There are plenty of deals this year on mattresses, tech, furniture and more pricey items. See a list of where and what you can get discounts on.

If you have a big-ticket item on your shopping list, this year’s crop of Presidents Day sales is worth checking out. There are plenty of deals this year on mattresses, tech, furniture and more pricey items. Plus, you’ll find discounts on clothing and other smaller buys as well.

Presidents Day falls on Feb. 18 this year and, knowing many consumers have an extra day off work, retailers are offering sales that span the three-day weekend. Some sales even start a bit early or run a few days after the holiday.

To make sure you take advantage of all the savings opportunities, use the list below to find the best Presidents Day 2019 sales:

— Academy Sports + Outdoors

— Ashley Furniture

— Bed Bath & Beyond

— Big Lots

— Crate & Barrel

— Costco

— Google

— The Home Depot

— Lowe’s

— Mattress Firm

— Old Navy

— Overstock

— Serta

— Target

— Wayfair

Read on for more information on each Presidents Day sale.

Academy Sports + Outdoors

The February Clearance Event, which runs Feb. 8 through Feb. 18, overlaps with Presidents Day weekend and offers an extra 50 percent off all clearance items. The sale includes apparel and sporting equipment from brands such as Nike, Adidas and Columbia.

Ashley Furniture

The Presidents Day sale is already live and runs through the long weekend. Get up to 30 percent off across the entire site and save on furniture, bedding, mattresses, décor and more.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Get a head start on patio season with 15 percent off select outdoor furniture and outdoor furniture covers through Feb. 20. Plus, select Dyson vacuums are $100 off.

Big Lots

The Presidents Day sale is already live and runs through the long weekend. Buy any Serta Perfect Sleeper mattress and get the matching box spring for just $10.

Crate & Barrel

The store is running a sale on media storage, featuring 25 percent off media stands, consoles and more through Feb. 18. Also through Feb. 18, get 20 percent off mattresses and box springs.

Costco

Shop the Presidents Day appliance sale, which is already live and runs through the long holiday weekend. LG refrigerators are $600 to $900 off, Maytag washers and dryers are $190 to $480 off, and Samsung kitchen combo packages are $1,400 to $2,000 off if you buy select items together.

Google

A variety of deals will be live Feb. 14 through Feb. 24 at the Google Store and at other retailers at which Google products are sold. Those retailers include Walmart, Best Buy, Target, The Home Depot and Lowe’s. Select devices will be $20 to $50 off. Deals will include Google Home for $99, Google Home Hub for $129, Google Home Max for $349 and more.

The Home Depot

Save up to 30 percent on appliances through Feb. 27. The sale includes, refrigerators, stoves, dishwashers, washing machines, dryers and more. To maximize your savings, shop combo deals for suites of kitchen appliances.

Lowe’s

Appliances are up to 35 percent off through Feb. 27. Plus, get free local delivery on major appliances priced at $396 or more.

Mattress Firm

Through Feb. 18, get a king-size mattress for what you’d pay for a queen and a queen-sized mattress for what you’d pay for a twin. If you spend $599 on a mattress, Mattress Firm will give you a free adjustable base of up to a $699 value.

Old Navy

Through Monday, Old Navy is offering up to 50 percent off across the entire store, from jeans to dresses, tops and activewear.

Overstock

The Overstock Presidents Day Blowout Sale runs through Feb. 18 and features up to 25 percent off area rugs and up to 20 percent off home décor, mattresses, kitchen furniture and dining furniture.

Serta

The Presidents Day sale runs through March 4 and features free gifts with purchase. Buy a Serta iComfort or iComfort Hybrid mattress and get your choice of a free standard box spring or a discount of up to $500 off a qualified Serta adjustable foundation.

Target

Target is running a furniture sale that ends on Presidents Day. Get an extra 15 percent off rugs and furniture. Use promo code HOME when shopping online. To get an in-store discount, find the coupon in the Target app and present it at checkout.

Wayfair

The Presidents Day Blowout sale, which runs through the long weekend, features savings of up to 75 percent off various home goods. For example, get up to 65 percent off kitchen and dining items, office furniture and living room furniture, and up to 75 percent off mattresses and bedding.

