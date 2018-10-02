Best Columbus Day sales for 2018

Stores don't always explicitly call their sales "Columbus Day sales," but plenty of retailers, especially department stores, do offer discounts over the weekend. Below is a roundup of the best sales to shop over Columbus Day weekend 2018.

While Columbus Day weekend isn’t as big a deal as other famous three-day weekends such as Presidents Day and Memorial Day, it’s the last notable shopping holiday before Black Friday. And while stores don’t always explicitly call their sales “Columbus Day sales,” plenty of retailers, especially department stores, do offer discounts over the weekend.

Below is a roundup of the best sales to shop over Columbus Day weekend 2018. Note: In general, it’s best to wait until Black Friday to buy electronics, phones and smart home gadgets. If you can hold off until Thanksgiving weekend, these big-ticket items will drop to the lowest prices you’ll see all year. For your Columbus Day weekend shopping, focus on clothing, shoes, beauty products and home goods.

Academy Sports + Outdoors. The athletic and outdoor apparel and equipment chain is offering several sales that overlap with Columbus Day weekend. Get up to 50 percent off athletic footwear through Oct. 9. Plus, from Oct. 3 to Oct. 30, Academy is running a fitness event that features 15 percent off all duffle bags, 30 percent off discounted floor models and an additional 25 percent off all clearance fitness items.

Ashley Furniture HomeStore. The Columbus Day sale has already started and runs through Oct. 8. Get up to 30 percent off items in the sale, which include dining room furniture, dressers, beds, sofas, end tables and more.

Bloomingdale’s. The department store is running several concurrent promotions through Columbus Day. Get a $25 reward card to use on a future Bloomingdale’s purchase when you make an online order of $100 or more through Oct. 8. When you spend $150 or more on beauty products online, get $15, plus a free gift and free shipping. Get up to 55 percent off mattresses through the weekend.

Crate & Barrel. Rugs, curtains and lighting are up to 30 percent off through Oct. 8. The sale does not include clearance items.

DKNY. Use promo code SALE20 at checkout to get 20 percent off sale items now through Columbus Day weekend. To get this offer, you’ll need to buy items in the “Sale” section of DKNY’s website. Given the time of year, most of the sale items are currently warm-weather clothing. So use this deal to shop for next summer.

JCPenney. The department store is running a Columbus Day sale on major appliances. Get up to 40 percent off refrigerators, washer-dryer sets, ranges and dishwashers. Some of the items on sale are online only, but plenty can be ordered online and picked up in the store for free.

Macy’s. Through the month of October, shop the department store’s boot sale, which offers 40 percent off when you buy two pairs and 30 percent off when you buy one pair. Use promo code “BIG” for women’s shoes and “MENS” for men’s shoes. As Columbus Day approaches, Macy’s will be launching a slew of department-specific sales. Check the Macy’s website for the latest discounts and required promo codes.

Mattress Firm. All brands will be on sale during the company’s Columbus Day Sale, which runs Oct. 5 through Oct. 8. Plus, get the following deals, based on how much you spend:

— Spend $249 or more and get two free pillows and a mattress protector.

— Spend $499 or more and get two free pillows, a mattress protector and free box spring.

— Spend $749 or more and get two free pillows, a mattress protector and free adjustable base.

Men’s Wearhouse. Get select designer suits from Kenneth Cole, Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger for $349 through Oct. 8. That’s up to 60 percent off, depending on the suit. Plus, when you make any purchase online or in a store through Oct. 8, get $30 in Men’s Wearhouse Bonus Cash that you can use toward a future purchase of $100 or more.

Target. This deal is for online shoppers only. During Target’s Home sale, which overlaps with Columbus Day weekend, get up to 25 percent off home items. This includes furniture, rugs, decor and more.

The Children’s Place. The store is offering a 50 percent discount on cold-weather essentials. Get your kids ready for winter with hats, jackets, scarves and gloves.

Companies and products mentioned in this article may be promoted on www.offers.com.

Best Columbus Day Sales for 2018