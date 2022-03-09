Delaware health care bill advances for kids who are illegally in US

A bill providing state taxpayer-funded health care for children who are in the country illegally and ineligible for Medicaid or other federally funded coverage has cleared a House committee.

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A bill providing state taxpayer-funded health care for children who are in the country illegally and ineligible for Medicaid or other federally funded coverage has cleared a House committee.

The Democrat-led committee voted unanimously Wednesday to release the bill for consideration by the full House.

The legislation establishes a health care coverage program for children in Delaware whose family income is at or below the income guidelines for Medicaid or the Children’s Health Insurance Program.

Coverage would include hospital, medical, dental, and prescription drug benefits. Washington D.C. and at least six states offer taxpayer-subsidized health care to children who are living in the country without legal permission.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.