Community Spotlight: Live near a national landmark

This content is sponsored by United Bank.

Have you ever wanted to live near a national landmark? Well local preservation nonprofit L’Enfant Trust has restored three historic homes in Anacostia that are now for sale. Built in the late-19th and early-20th century, all three houses are within blocks of the Frederick Douglass national historic site, and stay true to the original development of Anacostia as one of the first suburbs of DC. The Trust worked with Georgetown based architect company Cunningham Quill as well as minority based business Thomas Archer Contracting, who also restored two homes in Anacostia back in 2014 when L’Enfant began their historic property redevelopment program.

President of the Trust, Lauren McHale hopes the completed homes will foster partnerships with individuals and organizations committed to affordable housing and historic preservation. Local eateries such as Busboys and Poets as well as national chain Starbucks have opened their doors in Anacostia since the redevelopment projects began. The Trust hopes to use the profit from the sale of the homes to begin work on a fourth home in Southeast granted by the DC Council, known as “Big Green.” Follow L’Enfant Trust at lenfant.org for more information on how you can secure the latest housing in historic Anacostia.