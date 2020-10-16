Community Spotlight: Thompson Hospitality Corporation looks forward to sponsoring DMV Black Restaurant Week

Thompson Hospitality Corporation, the Virginia based, minority-owned Food Service provider, is one of the sponsors for this years' 3rd annual DMV Black Restaurant Week.

This content is sponsored by United Bank.

Thompson Hospitality Corporation, the Virginia based, minority-owned Food Service provider, is one of the sponsors for this years’ 3rd annual DMV Black Restaurant Week. Named as the number 1 minority owned business in 2017 and holding the distinction of being one of the largest independent company employers by Washington Business Journal in 2019, Thompson Hospitality owner Warren Thompson has been recognized for his commitment to promoting diversity in business. The Reston-based company regularly ranks near the top of Black Enterprise magazine’s annual list of the nation’s largest African-American companies.

The company has recently partnered with the Restaurant Association of DC and others to help promote black owned businesses during this years’ third annual DMV Black Restaurant Week. In the short time since its inception, DMV black restaurant week has served hundreds of black owned restaurants in the area. Order delivery, dine in or carry out at participating restaurants the week of November 8 – 15 to support black owned restaurants, chefs and other small businesses in DC, Maryland and Virginia. Diners will be able to purchase multi-course meals at special rates. Celebrate the uniqueness of our area through the culture of food. For more information Visit dmvbrw.com