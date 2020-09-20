Community Spotlight: Japanese food hall set to open in Capitol Crossing

Capitol Crossing, the 2.2 million square-foot development on top of I-395 in Northwest DC will house Love, Makoto

Opening up a restaurant in the middle of a pandemic is no easy task, but Eric Eden, co-owner of Unconventional Diner in Northwest DC is up for the challenge. He, along with Internationally acclaimed Sushi taro chef Makoto Okuwa will bring a Japanese food hall to northwest. Capitol Crossing, the 2.2 million square-foot development on top of I-395 in Northwest DC will house Love, Makoto, the Japanese eatery, which will include a ramen shop, a Japanese bakery, and a robata grill. The restaurant will also have a full-service dining room with outdoor seating and more.

Eden also plans to open L’Ardent at the 200 Massachusetts avenue location. The restaurant will focus on Mediterranean and Italian cuisine. Eden, along with developer and Senior vice president of Property Group Partners David Happ are hoping to build momentum for tenants looking for office space in the Northwest development. The building is currently being leased by the American Petroleum Institute and coworking space provider WeWork. It is the first of the five buildings to be awarded the LEED Platinum Certification.

But don’t head there yet, the new restaurants are set to open between the spring and early fall of 2021. Eden is said to be taking his time developing the restaurants to be post-Covid friendly, which is important to their long-term success.