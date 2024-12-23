Looking to give back on Christmas Day in the DC area? It’s not too late to volunteer

If you have some spare time this Christmas and are hoping to spread some holiday cheer, D.C.-area nonprofits are still looking for help.

“It’s a good way to give and share in the spirit of the holidays,” said Robin Wiley, president of The Holiday Project.

The organization was founded in the ’70s, when a group of professionals who couldn’t go home for Christmas wanted to spread some holiday cheer, so they volunteered at a nursing home.

The project has since spread nationwide and hooks up volunteers with hospitals, nursing homes and long-term care facilities to visit on Christmas Day and provide some company, gifts and Christmas carols.

“This is a way to reach out, make sure that they do have a celebration even though they might not have otherwise had one,” Wiley said.

There are still locations in Maryland that need volunteers for Christmas Day, especially in Prince George’s and Montgomery counties, she said.

Find more information on how to sign up for the Christmas Day visits, head to the organization’s website

Looking for more Christmas Day volunteer opportunities in the D.C. area? Volunteer Match has a list of available opportunities here.

