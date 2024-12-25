Making Christmas memories in DC: Tourists, locals gather at National Christmas Tree

While many of us spend the holidays at home, others travel to celebrate with their loved ones, which may include a visit to the National Christmas Tree in D.C.

While many of us spend the holidays at home, others travel to celebrate with their loved ones in person, including here in the D.C. region.

WTOP joined tourists and locals on Christmas morning as they visited the National Christmas Tree.

While some have made running by their favorite D.C. holiday spots an annual tradition, others made the nation’s capital a pit stop so they could fulfill their daughter’s Christmas wish.

Watch the video to see how people visiting the National Christmas Tree were celebrating the holiday.

