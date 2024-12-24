WATCH: Parents tell WTOP what gifts they want for Christmas

During this holiday season it can be hard to find the right gift for the two people who love us the most — our parents. But WTOP got some answers.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. What do Mom and Dad want for Christmas?

During this holiday season it can be hard to find the right gift for two certain special people in many of our lives — our parents.

If you ask your parents for gift ideas, they may say they want something as simple as, “spending the day with you,” or, “I have everything I need.”

But WTOP was able to get beyond the fluff and to the real answer to the question: “What would you like to find under the tree on Christmas morning?”

Watch the video to see their answers, and plan one last mad dash to the store!

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.