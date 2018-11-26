202.5
WATCH: Capitol Christmas tree delivered

By Ginger Whitaker November 26, 2018 9:49 am 11/26/2018 09:49am
WASHINGTON – The 2018 Capitol Christmas tree was delivered Monday morning at the West Lawn of the Capitol Building.

The 82-foot noble fir was cut down earlier this month in Oregon, and will be lit in early December. The White House Christmas tree, a 19½-foot tall Fraser fir, arrived last week.

A livestream of the tree arriving has now ended, and can be watched in full below.

