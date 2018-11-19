Home » Holiday News » Trump, first lady accept…

Trump, first lady accept official White House Christmas tree

By The Associated Press November 19, 2018 1:54 pm 11/19/2018 01:54pm
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have received the official White House Christmas tree.

The 19½-foot (6-meter) tall Fraser fir was grown on a farm owned by Larry Smith of Newland, North Carolina. Strains of “O Christmas Tree” played Monday as horses pulled a wagon carrying the tree up the White House driveway to the North Portico.

The Trumps walked around wagon to inspect the tree before going back inside the White House.

The fir is headed for the Blue Room, where it will become the centerpiece of Christmas at the White House. Volunteers spend the weekend after Thanksgiving decorating the mansion.

Smith’s Mountain Top Fraser Fir farm provided the tree after winning the National Christmas Tree Association’s annual contest.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News Holiday News Living News National News White House
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
15 Thanksgiving turkey recipes
Thanksgiving dessert recipes
15 Thanksgiving potato recipes
Today in History: Nov. 19
Side dishes for your Thanksgiving meal
20 pumpkin recipes for fall
Celebrity birthdays Nov. 18-24
Celebrity deaths
NFL Week 11 Recap
1st snow of the season hits DC region
Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods
Photos: 2018 CMAs
Wildfires ravage California
Dogs and cats of DC mayor's office
Where to take the family while they visit DC
People's Choice Awards
November Entertainment Guide
Election Day
10 things to do in DC this fall before it freezes
Travel trends
Fall foliage comes to DC area
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
30 slow cooker recipes to keep you warm (and full)
Drag queens run high heels
Ghost Roads V: ‘Not all who wander are lost’ on outskirts of Frederick
Marine Corps Marathon
Roasting, braising, baking: Fall recipes
Local deaths of note