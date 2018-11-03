202
Home » Holiday News » Oregon noble fir cut…

Oregon noble fir cut down for US Capitol Christmas tree

By The Associated Press November 3, 2018 2:12 pm 11/03/2018 02:12pm
Share
The 2017 Capitol Christmas Tree is lit on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, in Washington. The Capitol Christmas Tree has been a tradition since 1964, and this year's tree was chosen from Kootenai National Forest in Montana. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Workers have cut down a tree in western Oregon to be the 2018 U.S. Capitol Christmas tree.

The Statesman Journal reports the 82-foot (25-meter) noble fir was cut down Friday in Willamette National Forest.

The tree will be displayed on the West Lawn of the Capitol Building in Washington, with a public tree-lighting ceremony in early December.

Officials say it’s the first time in the 47-year history of the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Program that a noble fir has been selected.

The theme this year is “Find Your Trail!” in recognition of the 50th anniversary of the National Trails System Act, and the 175th commemoration of the Oregon Trail.

___

Information from: Statesman Journal, http://www.statesmanjournal.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Holiday News Living News National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500