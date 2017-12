WASHINGTON — Still in the Christmas spirit after Dec. 25? Need a festive place to show off to your friends? There’s a bar for that in D.C. — but it won’t be here for long.

Miracle on 7th Street is a pop-up bar from Drink Company and it’s open until Dec. 31. With cocktail names such as “I Sleigh All Day” and “You Go Glenn Coco,” this spot is sure to be a hit with everyone you take.

The bar is located at 1839-1843 7th St. NW in D.C.’s Shaw neighborhood. Find more information here.

The bar is decorated with Chinese takeout boxes. (Courtesy Miracle on 7th Street/Farrah Skeiky)

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.