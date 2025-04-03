Road closures: Cherry Blossom races shut down Downtown DC this Saturday

Road closures from the annual Cherry Blossom races will shut down tourist hot spots in the District this weekend.

The Credit Union Cherry Blossom Races are put on by a consortium of credit unions that have donated nearly $9 million to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals since 2002. The 5K on Saturday and 10-miler on Sunday mark the 52nd anniversary of the races.

The races draw over 20,000 participants and spectators every year.

The 5K race will start and end on Pennsylvania Avenue and 12th Street NW in Downtown D.C., heading down Pennsylvania Avenue and cutting around multiple museums and federal buildings.

The 10-miler starts and finishes at the Washington Monument, curling down Independence Avenue SW, along the Kennedy Center, across the Arlington Memorial Bridge and back along the Tidal Basin.

Metrorail will open two hours early on Sunday so race day participants of the 10-mile run can make the race’s 7:30 a.m. start time.

The road closures for both events are outlined below.

Road closures

The 5K race starts at 9:15 a.m. Saturday. Long stretches along Pennsylvania Avenue between 9th and 14th streets will likely be blocked off to vehicles.

The Tidal Basin will remain open to pedestrian traffic, but use alternative modes of transportation to see the cherry blossoms as it’ll be difficult to drive and park.

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic and posted as Emergency No Parking on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. for the National Cherry Blossom Festival’s Petalpalooza event:

3rd Street from Tingey Street to Water Street SE

4th Street from Tingey Street to Water Street SE

4th Street from M Street to Tingey Street SE (southbound only)

Water Street from 3rd Street to Tingey Street SE

The following streets will be closed to vehicle parking on Saturday from 2 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 9th Street NW

3rd Street from C Street NW to D Street SW

Independence Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street SW

4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to D Street SW

D Street from 3rd Street to 4th Street SW

The following streets will be closed completely on Saturday from 2 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 9th Street to 14th Street NW

13th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

12th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW

11th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

10th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW

The following streets will be closed completely on Saturday from 8:15 a.m. to 11 a.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 9th Street NW

9th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW

D Street from 8th Street to 9th Street NW

7th Street from Indiana Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW

6th Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue NW

Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street NW

Independence Avenue from Washington Avenue to 7th Street SW

4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to D Street SW

D Street from 3rd Street to 4th Street SW

6th Street from Independence Avenue to Maryland Avenue SW

3rd Street from C Street, NW to Virginia Avenue SW

The following streets will be closed on Sunday from 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.:

Ohio Drive around East Potomac Park

Arlington Memorial Bridge

Rock Creek Parkway to Virginia Avenue

West and East Basin Drives

