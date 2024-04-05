Road closures set for DC’s Cherry Blossom races, Petalpalooza festival

The District continues celebrating the iconic cherry blossoms with a 5K walk/run and live music festival this Saturday. But beware D.C. area drivers, road closures could complicate your weekend plans.

The District continues celebrating the iconic cherry blossoms with a 5K walk/run and live music festival this Saturday. But beware D.C. area drivers, road closures could complicate your weekend plans.

The Credit Union Cherry Blossom Races are put on by a consortium of credit unions that have donated nearly $9 million to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals since 2002. The 5K on Saturday and 10-miler on Sunday mark the 51st anniversary of the races.

The 5K race will start and end at Freedom Plaza in downtown D.C., heading down Pennsylvania Avenue and cutting around the National Mall.

Road closures for the 10-miler on Sunday have not been officially released, but Metro will be opening early at 5 a.m. on race day so participants can make the race’s 7:30 a.m. start time.

A map for the Sunday race shows the course circling Potomac Park and the Tidal Basin.

Petalpalooza will feature live music, kid-friendly activities and a fireworks show at the Capitol Riverfront and Navy Yard. The event is put on by the National Cherry Blossom Festival and will include blossom-inspired cocktails.

The festival’s website highlights how parking is limited around the festivities, and organizers recommend taking alternative transportation like buses, Metro, bikes or scooters.

The road closures for both events are outlined below.

Credit Union Cherry Blossom 5K road closures

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Saturday, April 6, from 4 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 9th Street to 14th Street, NW

13th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Saturday, April 6, from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 9th Street, NW

3rd Street from Constitution Avenue to D Street, SW

Independence Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, SW

4th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Virginia Avenue, SW

D Street from 3rd Street to 4th Street, SW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday, April 6, from approximately 4 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 9th Street to 14th Street, NW

13th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

12th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

11th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

10th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday, April 6, from approximately 8:15 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 9th Street, NW

9th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

D Street from 8th Street to 9th Street, NW

7th Street from Indiana Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

6th Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW

3rd Street from C Street, NW to Virginia Avenue, SW

Independence Avenue from Washington Avenue to 7th Street, SW

4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Virginia Avenue, SW

D Street from 3rd Street to 4th Street, SW

6th Street from Independence Avenue to Maryland Avenue, SW

C Street from 2nd Street to 6th Street, SW

Petalpalooza road closures

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Saturday, April 6, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.:

3rd Street from Tingey Street to Water Street, SE

4th Street from Tingey Street to Water Street, SE

Water Street from 3rd Street to Tingey Street, SE

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday, April 6, from approximately 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.:

3rd Street from Tingey Street to Water Street, SE

4th Street from Tingey Street to Water Street, SE

4th Street from M Street to Tingey Street, SE (southbound only)

Water Street from 3rd Street to Tingey Street, SE

What to know about Metro

Metro is going to open two hours early Sunday to make sure people get to the Cherry Blossom 10 Mile run on time.

That means it’ll start normal service on all lines starting at 5 a.m. on race day — plenty of time to make the 7:30 a.m. start time.

“The closest Metrorail station to the start and finish lines is Smithsonian Station on the Blue, Orange, and Silver lines. Customers should also consider using Federal Triangle nearby, which is also on the Blue, Orange, and Silver lines, or L’Enfant Plaza on the Green and Yellow lines just a short walk away to avoid crowding,” Metro said in a release.

Metro also unveiled new cherry blossom-themed buses and trains this week, and there’s a commemorative SmarTrip card available at L’Enfant Plaza, Metro Center, Smithsonian and Navy Yard stations.

WTOP’s Will Vitka contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.