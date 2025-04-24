Westlake High School student reportedly caught with marijuana, handgun and ammunition

A Westlake High School student in Charles County, Maryland, is in custody Thursday morning after allegedly being caught with weed, a handgun and ammunition.

According to authorities and the school, the student was being investigated after “smelling strongly of marijuana” when a hand gun and ammunition were found in his backpack.

The gun was confiscated, and the student was arrested by a School Resource Office around 7:30am.

The student, whose age was not confirmed, is being charged as an adult with possession of a deadly weapon on school property according to police.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

Westlake High is operating as normal.

WTOP’s Grace Newton contributed to this report.

