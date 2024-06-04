Hundreds show up to a pool party in a quiet Brandywine neighborhood

Summertime means time by the pool, but some local pool parties have been getting rowdy. One in Brandywine, Maryland, on Saturday night ended with authorities on the scene.

One in Brandywine, Maryland, on Saturday night ended with authorities on the scene.

Around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Charles County Sheriff’s officials responded to Inheritance Drive for reports of “an exceptionally large party” and “disorderly behavior.”

A neighbor, who chose to remain anonymous, sent WTOP several videos of cars and partygoers clogging her street as she and her husband tried to get home.

“I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. And I was a little scared that we were going to get stuck there,” she said.

She estimated there were about 250-300 people on the street, in addition to the number of partygoers that may have been in the house, where she said a neighbor was renting out his pool. Police said there may have been about 600-800 people in the single family home.

“They left trash everywhere, we had beer bottles thrown, we had to clean them up in our driveway,” she said.

She added that people were in her yard urinating, smoking and loudly cussing until after midnight.

The concerned resident said she isn’t against house parties, if they stay within a neighbor’s property.

“Don’t have cars parked in all of the neighbor’s yards. Don’t have people spilling out onto the street. I’m not against people enjoying their summer in their yard. But it got out of hand. It affects everybody else,” she said.

She told WTOP the neighbor hosting the party apologized on a community text chat and promised it wouldn’t happen again, but she’s skeptical. She said she’s been in touch with Charles County officials and would like to see action taken — such as permits required for large parties or that they be outright banned.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to WTOP that several officers responded to the party on June 1. One person was arrested on an assault charge as the event was being shut down, according to officials.

“The CCSO recognizes the concerns surrounding promoters renting residential properties in neighborhoods for large scale events which are advertised on the internet. This is an ongoing issue nationwide,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post.

WTOP reached out to the Charles County government and Maryland Del. Edith Patterson, who represents District 28, which is based in the county.

