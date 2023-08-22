Charles Co. bus driver dispute could leave students stranded on first day of school

School bus drivers in Charles County, Maryland, are letting families know they might not be on the road in time for the first day of school as they prepare to strike for better pay and more job security.

“More than 23,000 Charles County school students and parents may not have bus transportation on August 28, the first day of school, because of the refusal of the school system to treat bus drivers and attendants in an equitable manner,” a news release from the Charles County School Bus Contractors Association said.

The association is made up of transportation companies that employ contracted school bus drivers, who drive the majority of school bus routes in Charles County.

Contracted drivers are asking for an 8-hour workday, better job security and pay equity compared to bus drivers employed directly by the school system.

According to the bus drivers’ association, its contract negotiations with the county’s Board of Education have reached a standstill. The association plans to address the negotiations at a news conference in La Plata on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m.

The discussion of a strike comes shortly after the county’s Board of Education approved an increase in the cost-of-living adjustment for contracted bus drivers and attendants, raising compensation rates from 2% to 5%.

Starting this school year, contracted bus drivers or attendants who works at least four hours a day will be paid for seven hours and will now receive a 5% cost-of-living adjustment. Drivers and attendants who work less than four hours, under the new agreement for the coming school year, will be paid for six hours and receive a 5% adjustment.

This is not the first time contracted Charles County bus drivers have organized for more labor benefits. In October 2021, some students spent several days attending classes virtually after a bus driver sickout canceled hundreds of routes.

School buses are on run on a hybrid model in Charles County. Alongside the 358 vehicles operated by contracted bus drivers, the school system has its own fleet of 30 buses. Those drivers are guaranteed an 8-hour work day and school benefits while contractors are not.

