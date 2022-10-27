RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Putin says West wants world domination | Ukrainian cats up for adoption | Russia, NATO hold nuclear drills
2 separate school bus crashes cause delays in Charles County

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

October 27, 2022, 6:10 PM

Two school buses in Charles County were in separate crashes that sent several people to the hospital and caused delays on major Maryland roads.

The first crash on Thursday happened around 2 p.m. The bus, which was carrying seven students who attend Robert D. Stethem Educational Center, and a passenger vehicle crashed into each other at the intersection of Route 227 (Marshall Corner Road) and U.S. 301. in White Plains, a Charles County Public Schools news release said.

The driver and the students reported no injuries, but all were taken to a medical facility for evaluation.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office said at least three additional vehicles were also involved in the crash. Several people in those vehicles were transported with serious injuries, and one person has life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information on what happened should call Corporal R. Brooks at 301-932-3056.

The second school bus crash happened around 2:45 p.m. on U.S. 301 in Waldorf, near the area of Substation Road and the JSB apartments, Charles County schools said. The bus was carrying 17 Thomas Stone High School students at the time. Two passenger vehicles were involved.

Charles County schools said a number of student reported minor injuries; all the students and the bus driver were evaluated by first responders.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is evaluating both crashes. Below is the area where the crashes happened.

WTOP’s Mike Murillo contributed to this report.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

