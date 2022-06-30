La Plata police investigating social media video involving young women, TikTok challenge

La Plata Police are investigating a video posted on social media that shows young women getting sprayed at a car wash in Charles County.

La Plata Police are investigating a video posted on social media that shows young women getting sprayed at a car wash in Charles County, Maryland.

The two women were seen dancing and posing on the hood of a truck for a TikTok challenge on Sunday night.

Someone nearby recorded one of the officers allegedly spraying the women with water and another filming them.

On Facebook, the video has garnered a lot of attention, including a long list of comments.

The La Plata Police Department said it is “examining the facts” of the video, which “allegedly involves our police officers. Once we have all the facts involving our police officers, the department will issue an official public statement.”