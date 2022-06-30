FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: Metro warns of lower rail capacity on July 4 | Firework photo tips and ideas | Independence Day pop quiz | Boating safety for Fourth of July weekend | DC area events guide
La Plata police investigating social media video involving young women, TikTok challenge

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

June 30, 2022, 8:40 AM

La Plata Police are investigating a video posted on social media that shows young women getting sprayed at a car wash in Charles County, Maryland.

The two women were seen dancing and posing on the hood of a truck for a TikTok challenge on Sunday night.

Someone nearby recorded one of the officers allegedly spraying the women with water and another filming them.

On Facebook, the video has garnered a lot of attention, including a long list of comments.

The La Plata Police Department said it is “examining the facts” of the video, which “allegedly involves our police officers. Once we have all the facts involving our police officers, the department will issue an official public statement.”

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

