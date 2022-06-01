Driver, 88, dies after crash sends SUV airborne and into culvert near La Plata

Maryland State Police said 88-year-old George Bernard Thomas Jr. of Pomfret was killed in a crash on U.S. Route 301/Crain Highway around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Maryland State Police said 88-year-old George Bernard Thomas Jr. of Pomfret was killed in a crash at the intersection of U.S. Route 301/Crain Highway and Turkey Hill Road around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Troopers believe Thomas, who was headed southbound on U.S. 301 in a 2012 Lincoln MKX, was struck by a northbound 2012 Chevrolet Suburban that was making a left turn onto Turkey Hill Road.

“For unknown reasons, the Chevrolet failed to yield to oncoming traffic and entered the southbound lanes (of U.S. 301),” MSP said in a news release. “The Chevrolet collided into the driver side of the Lincoln.”

The impact sent Thomas’ Lincoln tumbling over a guardrail, airborne and then into a ditch or culvert. First responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

The Chevrolet’s driver, an Alexandria, Virginia, woman, was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into the crash continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. J. Zimmerman of the MSP CRASH Team by calling 301-392-1231.

