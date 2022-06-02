SUPREME COURT NEWS: Court rules for inmates | Court sides with coach on school prayer | Harris emerges as top abortion voice | Reston church damaged | PHOTOS: Crowds react to Roe decision
2 charged in Charles Co. home invasion, armed robbery

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

June 27, 2022, 11:39 AM

Two men have been arrested and charged in a home invasion and armed robbery in Charles County, Maryland, the sheriff’s office said.

Derrron Jerell Hall, 36, of Waldorf, and Keith Demarr Young, 37, of Prince Frederick, were both arrested without incident and charged with armed robbery, first- and second-degree assault, home invasion, felony use of a firearm and reckless endangerment, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said the two men entered a home in the 5600 block of Ted Bowling Road, in Bryantown, by force at about 5:05 a.m. Friday. Once they were inside, the sheriff’s office said, they threatened victims in the house with a handgun and demanded cash.

The two men then left the home and confronted another victim on the property, according to the sheriff’s office. It was during this confrontation that one of the men allegedly fired a single round into the air.

The sheriff’s office said both men were arrested shortly thereafter and are being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

Charles County Crime Solvers offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County and all who provide tips through Crime Solvers will remain anonymous.

Anyone with more information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive can call Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online by using the P3Intel mobile app.

Valerie Bonk

