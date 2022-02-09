Dashcam footage shows fatal police chase that Maryland AG is now investigating

Investigators have released dash camera footage of a police chase that ended with the death of a woman in Charles County, Maryland, last month.

Inga Person, 52, of D.C. died on the Charles County Parkway after the car she was a passenger in crashed during a police pursuit at about 8 p.m. on Jan. 20.

The Charles County Sheriff’s office said the vehicle’s driver failed to pull over when an officer attempted a traffic stop in the area of St. Charles Parkway near St. Ignatius Drive and then led officers on a chase.

Joseph Eugene Penn, 41, of Suitland, Maryland, who was driving the Toyota Camry, lost control near a curve in the road and crashed. Penn was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries; Person was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time of the pursuit, Penn was wanted for failure to appear in a felony theft case in Charles County Circuit Court and on an active civil warrant, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was out on bond from a drug arrest in Prince George’s County last August, according to online court records.

The Maryland State Police CRASH team is investigating the crash that could lead to additional charges.

The Independent Investigations Division of Maryland’s Office of the Attorney General is reviewing what happened.

“Our investigation will look into the driver’s actions that led to the pursuit and crash as well as the officer’s actions,” Public Information Officer Thomas Lester told WTOP in an email. “We may review policies as part of our criminal investigation, but we do not make policy recommendations.”

Investigators would like to talk with people who were in two vehicles that were in the area of what happened and anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has more information. They can call 410-576-7070.