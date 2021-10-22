Sick-out puts the brakes on dozens of Charles Co. school bus routes

Many Charles County students scrambled to get to school Friday, after many district school bus drivers took part in a planned sickout.

Many Charles County, Maryland, students are scrambling to get to school Friday, after many district school bus drivers took part in a planned sick-out.

Dozens of bus routes were canceled Friday morning as a result of the labor action, according to the Charles County Public Schools’ website.

For these routes, the school district asked parents to take their children to school.

If a bus route is covered Friday morning, students should expect a 15 to 20-minute delay, according to school system spokeswoman Shelley Mackey.

She said no student will be penalized for getting to school late Friday.

Bus drivers met with the school system on Wednesday to discuss wages and benefits.

While there was no resolution, the school system and contractors agreed to meet again on Nov. 17 to workout a plan.