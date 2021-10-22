Coronavirus News: Prince William Co. schools approving overtime for staff | CDC approves expanded booster rollout | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Charles County, MD News » Sick-out puts the brakes…

Sick-out puts the brakes on dozens of Charles Co. school bus routes

Luke Garrett | lgarrett@wtop.com

October 22, 2021, 8:33 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Many Charles County, Maryland, students are scrambling to get to school Friday, after many district school bus drivers took part in a planned sick-out.

Dozens of bus routes were canceled Friday morning as a result of the labor action, according to the Charles County Public Schools’ website.

For these routes, the school district asked parents to take their children to school.

If a bus route is covered Friday morning, students should expect a 15 to 20-minute delay, according to school system spokeswoman Shelley Mackey.

She said no student will be penalized for getting to school late Friday.

Bus drivers met with the school system on Wednesday to discuss wages and benefits.

While there was no resolution, the school system and contractors agreed to meet again on Nov. 17 to workout a plan.

Luke Garrett

Luke Garrett is a D.C. native dedicated to journalism. He joined the WTOP newsroom in 2020 after graduating from the University of San Diego, where he studied physics and philosophy.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Senate Democrats push for more racial and gender diversity in TSP investment options

DoD civilians will be suspended without pay and then fired if they do not get vaccinated

Agencies get new guidance for securing mobile devices on international travel

VHA begins disciplinary process for employees who haven't responded to vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up