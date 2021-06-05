Maryland man convicted of kidnapping, assaulting Waldorf woman; faces 107 years

A man from Brandywine, Maryland faces up to 107 years in prison after a Charles County jury found him guilty on Thursday on counts of home invasion, burglary, kidnapping and other related charges.

A man from Brandywine, Maryland, faces up to 107 years in prison after a Charles County jury found him guilty on Thursday on counts of home invasion, burglary, kidnapping, assault and other related charges.

Marc Christopher Brown, Jr., now 28, was arrested after he tormented Uchenna Okezie on the night of Dec. 11, 2019.

A Charles County news release announcing Brown’s conviction detailed what happened to Okezie that night. She entered her Waldorf home at about 7:30 p.m. and found Brown already in her home.

Brown attacked her, hitting her in the head and body several times, the release said.

He gagged her, tied her up, and kept her that way inside for a number of hours, before forcing her to go with him into her car, a 2010 Toyota Camry.

Brown drove through Okezie’s neighborhood and she managed to free herself, and opened the car door, but could not get away. He took her back to her home and tied her up again.

They left the home again, this time looking for ATMs. Brown managed to get $100 using Okezie’s credit and debit cards from a bank in Waldorf.

Brown eventually pushed Okezie, still tied up, from the car. She was found by a passerby who called the police.

Brown wound up driving to the AMF Waldorf Lanes bowling alley and crashed the car through the front doors. He again tried to withdraw money from an ATM, but it was empty. He fled the scene in Okezie’s car.

Officers found Brown the next day and arrested him. Later they found glass from bowling alley doors in Brown’s backpack and matched the shoes he was wearing to footprints at her home.

The trial, in La Plata, took a week and jury deliberations less than a day.

Brown was convicted of false imprisonment, car theft, credit card theft, identity theft and two counts of property destruction in addition to the charges mentioned earlier.

Sentencing is scheduled for August 26.