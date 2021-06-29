Coronavirus News: Biden urges Americans to get vaccinated | Parts of US where variants could emerge | Md. had second-lowest rate of in-person learning | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » Charles County, MD News » Charles County public schools…

Charles County public schools to lift mask mandate July 1

Lauren Hamilton

June 29, 2021, 5:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Starting July 1, Charles County Public Schools in Maryland will no longer require masks on school grounds.

The Tuesday announcement said that students, staff and visitors are strongly encouraged to continue using masks, but may do so voluntarily.

Before announcing the change, the school system discussed it with the Maryland State Department of Education, state and local health departments and county health officer Dr. Dianna Abney, according to a statement.

Lora Rakowski, a Maryland State Department of Education spokeswoman, told WTOP that school systems make decisions on mask use at the local level.

She said school systems that issue new guidance aren’t required to notify the state, because of Gov. Larry Hogan’s statewide ruling on mask use, which also goes into effect July 1.

Hogan announced earlier this month that all emergency mandates and restrictions would end July 1.

Though the new standards would allow unvaccinated staff and students to go maskless, health officials strongly encourage the unvaccinated to continue use masks.

According to the statement, students may be required to wear a mask if directed by a school nurse or if placed in medical isolation for potentially contracting COVID-19.

The school system said it has been offering a free COVID-19 screening program for students and staff since May.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DHS’s Correa to retire after 40 years in government

IRS HR office understaffed ahead of agency's hiring surge, watchdog warns Congress

DHS sees more employee engagement successes, even in a pandemic year

Bots starting to help DoD figure out right price for weapons systems

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up