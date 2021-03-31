School resource officer program gets high marks in Charles Co. survey

A Charles County Public Schools survey has given the Maryland system's School Resource Officer program strong support, with 90% of respondents saying the presence of SROs is either extremely important or important to them.

According to the survey, 72.97% said it was extremely important to have SROs assigned to schools; 17.43% said it was important. A little over 6% of the 5,627 respondents — which included students, parents, school system staff and community members — said it wasn’t needed.

Asked to describe the role of the SROs program in maintaining a safe learning environment, 71.85% said it was extremely important; 16.28% said it was important.

Nearly 74% of respondents said CCPS should have a School Resource Officer in every elementary school.

The numbers dropped somewhat when people were asked if SROs build positive relationships within the school community: 51.57% strongly agreed and 18.71% agreed. When asked whether the officers promoted a safe learning environment, 53.58% strongly agreed and 20.21% agreed.

When it came to asking if SROs provide an atmosphere of support and nurturing, the numbers tumbled a bit again, with 49.14% saying they strongly agreed and 19.23% saying they agreed.

The online survey ran from March 17 to March 23. Full results are available online.

The SRO program started in 1999.

According to the Charles County Board of Education, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office “School Resource Unit” assigns one officer to every high school and middle school in Charles County.”

Fifteen officers are currently listed online.