Robbers flee with courier van making delivery in Charles County

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

March 31, 2021, 5:47 PM

Armed robbers stole the van of a courier making a delivery to a Waldorf, Maryland, pharmacy Tuesday morning.

It happened around 11 a.m. on the 12100 block of Old Line Center off Leonardtown Road, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said.

As the courier was making a delivery, two suspects approached him and tried to force him into his van. He was able to get away and call for help, but the pair took the delivery van and left the scene.

The van was later found abandoned in D.C.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information about the incident to call them at 301-609-6436. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call 1-866-411-TIPS or submit tips online.

Zeke Hartner

Zeke Hartner is a digital writer/editor who has been with WTOP since 2017. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University’s Political Science program and an avid news junkie.

