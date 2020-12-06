Charles County sheriff’s corporal dies of COVID-19 complications

Sheriff Troy Berry said via Facebook Saturday night that Master Cpl. Robert Cadrette, a 22-year veteran, died of complications from COVID-19 earlier that evening.

The sheriff added that there would be more details to come.

Cadrette was in the Special Services Division, Property Management Section, Berry said.

A corporal in the Charles County, Maryland, sheriff’s office has died from complications of COVID-19.

