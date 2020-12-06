CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer vaccine gets emergency authorization | Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | Md. official says more stimulus needed | Latest test results
Home » Charles County, MD News » Charles County sheriff’s corporal…

Charles County sheriff’s corporal dies of COVID-19 complications

Rick Massimo

December 6, 2020, 7:55 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Charles County Sheriff’s Master Cpl. Robert Cadrette died Saturday night. (Courtesy Charles County Sheriff’s Office)

A corporal in the Charles County, Maryland, sheriff’s office has died from complications of COVID-19.

Sheriff Troy Berry said via a Facebook post on Saturday night that Master Cpl. Robert Cadrette, a 22-year veteran, died earlier that evening.

Cadrette was in the Special Services Division, Property Management Section, Berry said.

The sheriff added that there would be more details to come.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

With little else to agree on, Congress expresses interest in Presidential Transition Act changes

Trump gives most federal employees day off on Christmas Eve

Senate sends Trump defense bill he has vowed to veto

TSA’s move to modern financial system a sign of long-awaited progress for DHS

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up